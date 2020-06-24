Cost of Gladstone’s CCTV systems revealed

JUST under $85,000 is being spent by the Gladstone Regional Council on CCTV installations over the 2019-20 financial year.

Lions Park in Gladstone was the most recent site chosen for the installation of cameras, taking the total number of locations monitored to 17.

There are several cameras along Goondoon St, at the CBD library and art gallery, and at the pound.

The Boyne Tannum Community Centre, Boyne Library and Miriam Vale and Calliope depots are also monitored.

Cameras are not monitored continuously and specific council team members have access to refer to footage as needed.

Gladstone crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Wendy Kinsley said CCTV could be useful even if offenders can’t be identified as it helps determine key particulars about an incident including time, date and place.

She said CCTV may deter crime if would-be offenders knew they were being watched, but given the level of opportunistic crime, it was important to lock windows and doors and hide valuables.

She encouraged people with CCTV at home to inform police as it may be useful in investigations.

Investing in good-quality CCTV that’s professionally installed is particularly valuable as the camera’s field of view is set correctly and vision is typically sharper.

A spokeswoman for council said it used CCTV to “manage security incidents and improve community safety”.

She said some have specific uses, such as cameras at the marina bridge that are monitored to assist when responding to requests to lift the bridge.

The council’s privacy policy states that public notices will be placed in prominent positions where permanent fixed CCTV is installed in council-controlled public places.