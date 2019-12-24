Cost-free waste dumping available to residents affected by bushfire

Residents impacted by the recent bushfires at Mount Maria and Lowmead will be eligible for free dumping of bulk, fire-damaged goods at the Rosedale Transfer Station.

Rosedale Transfer Station will accept the dumping of fire-damaged waste only to reduce the cost burden on bushfire-affected residents.

Waste must directly relate to residential properties impacted by the Mount Maria and Lowmead bushfires to ensure they are safe and habitable, and to prevent displacement of the resident. Examples of disaster-related debris includes:

Clean-up activities inside and immediately outside a home (including removal of fallen trees and disaster waste)

Removal of disaster-related debris, such as ash or silt-damaged furniture and whitegoods

Removal of building material debris caused by the disaster (such as tiles, bricks and broken glass).

Rosedale Transfer Station is located at 5206 Lowmead Road and is open 8am-11am Thursday to Monday.

For more information contact Council on (07) 4970 0700.