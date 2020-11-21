COST BLOWOUT: Gladstone Benaraby Rd needs extra $4m

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher stands on Gladstone Benaraby Road, which is set to benefit from a $20.4 million funding upgrade. The photo was taken in May 2018 when Mr Butcher announced the funding for the project.

THE COST of the Gladstone Benaraby Road upgrade work has blown out by $4 million from the initial estimate of $20.4 million by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

When Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher unveiled details of the $20.4 million project to The Observer in May 2018, he highlighted the dangers of the 14km stretch.

“Gladstone-Benaraby Road is one of the most dangerous roads in our region, with six fatalities in the past 20 years and countless more accidents and near misses,” Mr Butcher said.

“The road is an important local connection for commuter, industrial and recreational traffic to and from Gladstone.”

Mr Butcher in announcing the project, which he identified as crucial by talking to constituents after he was elected in 2015, said there were two components of the $20.4 million funding.

The first was $20 million for construction work to widen 14km of Gladstone Benaraby Rd and clear vegetation to improve visibility.

The second was $400,000 to realign Rifle Range Rd and resurface the Philip St and Glenlyon Rd roundabout.

The sign at Toolooa at the start of the Gladstone Benaraby roadworks states the project would cost $20.4 million but the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the project has cost $24.4 million. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has told The Observer the project, budgeted to cost $20.4 million, would cost $24.4 million.

“This $24.4 million project is funded through the Targeted Road Safety Program – High Risk Roads,” a spokesman said.

A TMR spokesman said the project was awarded to the contractor RoadTek, who had been the only contractor on the two-stage upgrade.

The spokesman said an additional $4 million had been committed to deliver work through the Targeted Road Safety Program – High Risk Roads as part of the Gladstone-Benaraby Road (Dalrymple Drive to Bruce Highway intersection) upgrade.

“During detailed design and construction, additional earthworks, rock cutting, installation of roadside barriers, new drainage and extension of current drainage structures were identified for inclusion.” the spokesman said.

“This additional work will provide improved sight distances and wider formations which will provide a safer road.

“The construction contract has been awarded to RoadTek and it is being delivered in two stages.

“The second stage from the Boyne Island Roundabout to Dalrymple Drive is on track for completion next month (late December).”

For more information visit the Department of Transport and Main Roads website.