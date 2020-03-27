‘Corvid’ Hamper bringing art to the masses

Crow Street Creative are selling CORVID Hampers on Saturday, with food from the BBQ Fairy and plenty of arty things inside

Crow Street Creative are selling CORVID Hampers on Saturday, with food from the BBQ Fairy and plenty of arty things inside

DESPITE having to cancel a number of events and activities amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Crow Street Creative is making sure people get their art on.

Crow Street Creative treasurer William Debois said despite the uncertain times and challenges the organisation was facing, they were staying in good spirit and trying not to give up.

So, the organisation decided to keep Crow Street on people’s minds, with a Corvid Hamper.

Mr Debois said the Corvid Hamper came from the genus name of crows and ravens, and conveniently bore a resemblance to “that nasty virus”.

The hamper will contain food from the BBQ Fairy who will be at Crow St, art supplies, a few cans of drink, some bespoke art and other bits and pieces.

“We want to bring Crow Street to the people and this package would not be complete without some music from artists who have a strong connection with our little community,” Mr Debois said.

A CD and download link for tracks by Kate Mahood, Kissing The Flint, Jackson Funn, The Bucket List and more will also be included.

So, head down to 8 Crow Street tomorrow to get your Corvid Hamper.

The BBQ Fairy will be ­taking orders for food from 5pm.

“We are also planning activities for people coming to Crow Street to make their purchase,” Mr Debois said.

“All of this of course, planned with social distancing in mind.”

Hampers are $15 plus the price of the food.