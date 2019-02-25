Menu
A 26-year old man pleaded guilty to several charges last Friday
'Corrosive drug': Life at sea turned fisherman to meth

25th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
IT WAS working as a fisherman that turned a Gladstone man to meth, a court has heard.

Jesse Jean Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges on Friday, including possessing dangerous drugs; failure to dispose of needle; possessing utensils; and breach of bail. The court was told Taylor's drug offending began when he became involved in the fishing industry.

Defence Jun Pepito said his client was having a hard time addressing his issues.

Given Taylor's criminal history, police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the 26-year-old needed "intensive supervision”. Sen-Const Selvadurai submitted between six and nine months' jail with immediate parole would be suitable for Taylor's offending.

The court was told that during a search warrant of the man's home, police found 0.4g of meth and needles. Police found Taylor hiding underneath a bed upstairs.

"It's a corrosive drug,” Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella imposed a nine-month intensive correction order.

