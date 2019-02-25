'Corrosive drug': Life at sea turned fisherman to meth
IT WAS working as a fisherman that turned a Gladstone man to meth, a court has heard.
Jesse Jean Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges on Friday, including possessing dangerous drugs; failure to dispose of needle; possessing utensils; and breach of bail. The court was told Taylor's drug offending began when he became involved in the fishing industry.
Defence Jun Pepito said his client was having a hard time addressing his issues.
Given Taylor's criminal history, police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the 26-year-old needed "intensive supervision”. Sen-Const Selvadurai submitted between six and nine months' jail with immediate parole would be suitable for Taylor's offending.
The court was told that during a search warrant of the man's home, police found 0.4g of meth and needles. Police found Taylor hiding underneath a bed upstairs.
"It's a corrosive drug,” Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said.
Mr Kinsella imposed a nine-month intensive correction order.