Correction and apology

17th Feb 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
A STORY that ran online on Wednesday, February 12, titled "Ex-judge's council campaign conflict revealed", contained an error by the newspaper.

It claimed that Great Keppel Island Investments Pty Ltd, of which Sunshine Coast resident Leigh McCready is a director, is a development company.

Great Keppel Island Investments Pty Ltd is not a development company and Ms McCready is not a developer.

We apologise to Ms McCready for this error, and for the confusion and harm to Ms McCready's reputation it may have caused.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

