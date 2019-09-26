Menu
A coroner will hold an inquest into the death of Iranian asylum seeker Saeed Hassanloo.
Crime

Coroner investigating asylum seeker’s death

by LORETTA LOHBERGER
26th Sep 2019 2:34 PM
A CORONER is investigating the death of an Iranian asylum seeker who spent more than four years in immigration detention in WA before taking his own life in Tasmania.

Saeed Hassanloo, aged in his 20s, went missing in June 2016 and was the subject of a Tasmania Police search.

Before he came to Tasmania, Mr Hassanloo was housed in immigration detention.

He was treated at Royal Perth Hospital in April 2015 after he went on a 44-day hunger strike.

Coroner Olivia McTaggart held a case management conference in Hobart today, ahead of a potential inquest, but the hearing was in closed court.

The matter will return to court in November.

For 24-hour support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or MensLine on 1300 78 99 78.

