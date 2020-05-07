Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Location change to next coronavirus testing centre

Laura Thomas
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre destined for Proserpine will instead be set up in Bowen.

BHP announced last month that testing clinics would be opened in Proserpine and Moranbah under the mining giant's Vital Resources Fund.

However, a spokesman from BHP confirmed the clinic flagged for Proserpine would be relocated to Bowen.

The spokesman did not provide a reason for the move or an exact location of the Bowen clinic.

However, he said that despite the change in location the timeline for the clinic would remain the same with an expected opening in early June.

BHP allocated $7.6 million to the clinics, which will allow them to operate for six months with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.

More Stories

bhp coronavirus testing coronaviruswhitsundays testing clinic vital resources fund
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        premium_icon Rents on the rise in Gladstone as demand grows

        News Rent is on the rise in Gladstone in response to a surge in demand for residential properties

        Power shake-up would save Gladstone residents $300 a year

        premium_icon Power shake-up would save Gladstone residents $300 a year

        News “Labor is dudding every consumer in Gladstone..."

        Renovation revolution

        premium_icon Renovation revolution

        News Gladstone residents are flocking to Bunnings and nurseries as they renovate their...

        INLAND RAIL: MP says farmers to benefit from Gladstone plan

        premium_icon INLAND RAIL: MP says farmers to benefit from Gladstone plan

        News Key advantages of the proposal to bring the Inland Rail project to Gladstone are...