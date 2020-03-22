CORONAVIRUS: Rocky zoo closes along with other council services

THE Rockhampton Zoo is the latest of closures announced by Rockhampton Regional Council in an effort to reduce the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council today announced public access restrictions to council offices, facilities, libraries and depots will take effect from tomorrow in an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Local Disaster Management Group Chair Mayor Margaret Strelow said these closures will bring our libraries in line with libraries in the southeast corner who are also closing.

"We expanded borrowing limits and loan times last week and we will be offering an expanded home delivery service for people on top of all the online library resources already available to minimise the impact for as many as possible," she said.

"Unfortunately, these closures will now also include public access to the Rockhampton Zoo - but don't worry, the animals will be well cared for.

"Other council services such as the child care centre, the landfill, Waste Transfer Stations and Home Assist will remain open or in contact with the public for now, however this is a moving feast and we will wait and see what advice comes from the National Cabinet meeting tonight when they discuss school closures to see if it will change further in regards to the Child Care Centre.

"All of these measures are being taken to best protect both the community and our staff so that we can keep delivering essential services to the community.

"And while the access restrictions might change the way people interact with the organisation, don't forget council is expanding its Customer Service Call Centre to cater for more people phoning in.

"As well, we'll also be offering appointments for people who maybe can't quite complete their query over the phone or through our online services to they can come in for a face-to-face by appointment.

"I'd also like to encourage people to give us a ring or hop onto the website and I'm sure we'll be able help with the majority of inquiries then and there. Don't forget you can lodge requests, animal regos, lodge building applications and access a whole range of other services online."

Council will continue to monitor the ongoing developments and announcements from the Australian Government and keep the community up to date particularly through channels such as Facebook and website so residents are encouraged to keep an eye on those platforms.