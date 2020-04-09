Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland risks undoing weeks of progress in containing the coronavirus if people flout orders to stay at home over Easter.

Experts have warned weeks of successfully containing coronavirus could be undone in four days if people flout the rules over the Easter long weekend.

A woman has been labelled 'petulant and selfish' for breaching quarantine orders, twice being found wandering Brisbane. When a $1,300 fine didn't deter her, she landed in the watchhouse and was today blasted by a magistrate.

Two Australian states have been identified as the frontrunners to be a "guinea pig" for the rest of the nation to monitor the impact of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Townsville's top defence force officer has labelled the coronavirus the most "prevalent threat" facing the community, while also revealing troops had been deployed.

While on the Sunshine Coast, the Glass House Mountains National Park will be closed to all visitors from tomorrow until further notice, the latest result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And in Budaberg, a man faced court after 'aggressively' reading bible at ALDI and said he'd be happy to stay in jail if needed to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police have seized the Ruby Princess black box as the 200 sick crew members remain on board.

Some 650 passengers from the ship have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and it has been linked to 15 deaths.

One of Australia's most prestigious universities will admit its next crop of undergraduates based on Year 11 results, due to the chaos COVID-19 has wreaked on classrooms this year.

With the nation's wellbeing currently taking a battering, Optus is urging Australians to get back to basics and reach out to mates on the blower.

The mental health initiative 'A G'Day a Day' is aimed at inspiring Australians to connect and check in with each other with a simple call.

Meanwhile Telstra has rolled out 2500 jobs and a suite of customer discounts to help battle the pandemic.

A mountain biker who drove his bike to a park near his home for a ride was slapped with a $1600 fine this week after an officer told him he'd breached coronavirus safety restrictions.

And we are a nation of dobbers! Thousands of people are calling a police hotline to dob in people ignoring social-distancing rules, holding mass gatherings and breaking self-isolation.



How often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you've brought home? We get all your questions answered.

EDITORS PICKS

Why you should stop sending your kids to childcare

Evil online preditors target kids in lockdown

EXPLAINER: Am I eligible for JobKeeper?

News you news: 28 days of digital access for free