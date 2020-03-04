Coronavirus panic buying spreads to Rockhampton

A message to customers of Woolworths in Allenstown

A message to customers of Woolworths in Allenstown

ROCKHAMPTON is used to experiencing panic buying sparked by floods and cyclones, but now it's coronavirus that has caused shelves to empty at major shopping centres.

Coles, Woolworths and even Aldi in South Rockhampton are currently experiencing serious toilet paper shortages.

Toilet paper stocks at Woolworths in Allenstown

At Coles in City Centre Plaza, shelves appear overwhelmingly empty.

Toilet paper Woolworths in Allenstown was equally as depleted.

The store had a customer notice on the empty racks stating the store was "experiencing product shortages".

"We have applied a limit of four packs of toilet paper per transaction," the notice read.

Of the three stores checked by The Morning Bulletin, Aldi appeared to have most with two full pallets on display.

Toilet paper stocks at Coles In Rockhampton City Centre plaza

There were four other pallets however which were empty or very depleted.

It is widely believed the panic buying has been spurred on by a fear of a global shortage.

A shopper at Allenstown Woolworths said "better to be safe than sorry" when asked why he had bought so much toilet paper.

Toilet paper manufacturers for brands like Kleenex and Sorbent have told News Corp they were not concerned about falling behind demand.

"Some products may have been depleted from shelves, but replenishment will catch up and there will be no shortage of supply from Sorbent's Australian production," Sorbent corporate affairs director Steve Nicholson said.