Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Business

There's no masking this business's unexpected success

Matthew Purcell
2nd Apr 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN innovative new business is meeting a demand that Stanthorpe has never known.

Face masks have become so desired, that stores across town have run out of stock.

Enter Desiree Dunn, who saw a demand that wasn't being met.

"I basically saw a need and thought I could fill that need," she said.

"I can sew and it's a little bit more income for me seen we've suffered through the drought with the farm and now all this stuff."

Ms Dunn said she's been overwhelmed with interest.

"Probably sold between 50 or 60 since last Friday when I put it up on Facebook."

Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.
Desiree Dunn is selling her face mask creations from Rayner Photo on High St.

It's Ms Dunn's first foray into selling her knitted and sewn wares.

"My history is quilting but  only made a few bits and pieces for friends and family as gifts but nothing commercial.

"They don't take too long to make.

"I've got probably another 50 hanging up for sale.

"Been doing it daily just to keep up the variety because everyone wants something a little different.

"My understanding is there's nothing else in town. Even the chemist sent across a couple people I believe.

"So the traffic has been pretty good and obviously the word has got out.

"People seem happy with them, it's a bit different and they can't get them anywhere else."

The masks cost $8 each and can be bought from Rayner Photo at 159 High St

More Stories

business coronavirus desiree dunn
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News QUEENSLAND has been rocked by another coronavirus death as the PM announces new measures to help families with childcare costs.

        Apprentice follows childhood dream

        premium_icon Apprentice follows childhood dream

        News He’s always wanted to be a mechanic, and with the help of CQUni’s VET in Schools...

        • 2nd Apr 2020 1:30 PM
        VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best takeaway in Gladstone

        News GLADSTONE is home to a great array of restaurants and if there’s one thing we need...

        MP's phones ringing off the hook

        premium_icon MP's phones ringing off the hook

        News Questions range from what can be claimed to who can go fishing.