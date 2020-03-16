Coronavirus: GPC reports minimal impact on trade

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has reported very little impact on trade from the corona­virus outbreak.

Total export numbers were down in February compared to the previous month, but up from this time last year.

There was a total of 9,614,950 tonnes exported across all commodities leaving the port in January, compared to 8,000,897 tonnes in February.

February 2020 coal exports were up compared to a year ago by more than 500,000 ­tonnes, LNG by more than 50,000 tonnes and alumina by just under 49,000 tonnes.

A spokeswoman for GPC said current trade volumes reflected normal yearly trends.

“There has been very little impact to trade due to Covid-19 to date,” she said.

“Any adjustments that have been made by exporters and importers have not shown in differentiation to trade statistics when compared to similar seasonal patterns.”

She confirmed that GPC typically experiences peaks in trade towards the end of the financial and calendar years.

This confirmed the virus has had little impact, she said.

There has also been no reduction­ in the number of ships using the Port of Gladstone as a result of the precautionary measures put in place for the outbreak.

Ships must not enter a Queensland pilotage area until 14 days have elapsed since a ship left mainland China.

Maritime Safety Queensland also announced a 14-day isolation period for all vessels from South Korea.

GPC is monitoring the situation and is in contact with State and Federal agencies, ­including chief medical officers and Australian Border Force.

Crisis management measures are ready if needed.

GPC said biosecurity, the safety of its workers and safety of the wider community was its top priority.