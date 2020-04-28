Coronavirus forces rethink on Gladstone’s 5G rollout

CORONAVIRUS has forced telcos to rethink the 5G rollout in Gladstone, despite Bundaberg and Rockhampton already having the technology.

A Telstra spokeswoman said with the global situation, the telco was reviewing its plans for next financial year.

Telstra regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the company was busy rolling out 5G, and the coverage was growing day by day.

"Right now, we have commenced the rollout of 5G in 32 cities around Australia - more than any other network," Ms Cliffe said.

"There are currently no active 5G sites in Gladstone."

The Telstra spokeswoman declined to say whether ­Gladstone had been due to have 5G services installed in the 2020-21 financial year before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The switch was flicked to activate 5G technology in Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Cairns and Townsville in November 2019.

Optus also confirmed it had "no firm immediate plans" to install 5G in the Gladstone ­region.

"5G is a multi-year build and we are continuing to look at new areas, including Gladstone, as part of our rollout plans," an Optus spokesman said.

The latest mobile technology, 5G can deliver high speeds and enable fast download speeds for customers.

But dissent has spread across Australia about the safety of 5G, with some people claiming radiation can penetrate the body and cause cancer.

Both telcos reassured customers that when it did arrive, the 5G service would be safe.

Optus and Telstra rely on the expert advice of Australian and international health ­authorities including the World Health Organisation, International Commission for Non-Ionizing Radiation ­Protection and the Australian Radiation Protection and ­Nuclear Safety Agency for health and safety assessments, as well as their own testing.

Information on the safety of 5G can be found on Telstra's website at telstra.com .au/5g or optus.com.au.