FNQ sports team’s measures to prevent virus spread

A Far North Queensland sports team has taken measures to slow or stop the spread of coronavirus, which on Thursday was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Barron River Cricket Club has advised players to supply their own water bottles while Cricket Far North encouraged players to fist bump, rather than shake hands, after this weekend's fixtures.

Barron River is set to face Mulgrave at Walker Road Sporting Precinct on Friday night, with five games to be played on Saturday.

Hi All, With the current situation of the Corona Virous (Covid- 19) I would like to take this opportunity to advise you... Posted by Barron River Cricket Club on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

The club has also told players who feel unwell to not attend training or games.

It comes as Tully's world champion white water rafting team, the Aus CROCS, continue their preparation for the world championships in China later this year.

With no cancellation to date, the team of Far North teenagers have kept training.

Northern Pride will kick off their Intrust Super Cup campaign this weekend at Tweed.

The Seagulls' home ground, Piggabeen Oval, is a short distance from the Gold Coast, where several people have tested positive to the virus.

Major sports events have been thrown into turmoil the world over.

The NBA has suspended its season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive, as US President Donald Trump announced the border to Europe would be closed.

Formula 1 has been rocked with several team members isolated and tested ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix, while across Europe, elite sports games have been played in closed stadiums.

The AFL's China game, set to be played in Shanghai, was recently cancelled with the fixture shifted to Melbourne despite a concerted effort to bring the game to Cairns.

The NRL has briefed all 16 clubs, discouraging players from physically interacting with fans.