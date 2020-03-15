Coronavirus: Events cancelled across region

Max Barrett on stage at the World science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

A NUMBER of events across the region have been cancelled following a recommendation from the government that non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more should not go ahead in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Next weekend’s World science Festival Queensland Gladstone at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre was the first event to fall victim to the recommendation.

Queensland Museum Network CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the cancellation was a ­precaution to help slow the spread and transmission of the virus.

“We are disappointed to cancel … but the health and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and participants is paramount to us at the Queensland Museum Network,” Dr Thompson said.

The festival was set to get the minds and imaginations of residents flowing, with hands-on activities and shows.

Dr Karl was scheduled to share answers to a variety of scientific questions as he took to the stage for two shows. These will not go ahead.

P & O Cruises also announced the Pacific Explorer would not be docking in Gladstone on Thursday.

The company announced a voluntary 30-day pause to its cruise operations following the advice from public officials that mass gatherings should be limited to fewer than 500 people.

P & O Cruises Australia president Sture Myrmell said the company looked forward to resuming normal cruise operations from April 12.

The Feast on East Markets that welcome the cruise ship have also been cancelled.

The Pacific Explorer will not dock in Gladstone this week. Pictured: tourists enjoy the view of the Pacific Explorer from Auckland Hill on August 4, 2019.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett took to Facebook on Friday to share the council’s direction in the midst of the government’s recommendations.

“Gladstone Regional Council continues to work with the state and federal governments with respect to COVID-19,” he said in a post.

“Whilst we hope to be spared of the worst aspects of this health emergency, it is important that we are prepared for the challenges ahead.”

Cr Burnett wrote the council was reviewing its non-essential public programs.

“It is likely that some council events will be cancelled in April, May and potentially June,” he said.

“We are working on strategies to support our community during these times.”

The under-16 Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition was the first local sporting event to be cancelled.

Basketball Queensland said the decision to suspend all BQ- related programs, events and fixtures was an appropriate measure to ensure the safety of its members.