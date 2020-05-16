Menu
Corbet’s Group general manager Andrew Corbet says the $1 billion bypass is a one-time opportunity to secure dozens of jobs in the region and keep the money local.
Corbet’s moves to win part of $1B regional boon

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
16th May 2020 12:05 AM
THE biggest infrastructure project in Gympie's history is about to begin, and Corbet's Group wants to ensure the jobs stay local.

The transport and landscape supply business is vying for a contract on the $1 billion Gympie bypass and it has asked Gympie Regional Council to be allowed to deliver the 500,000 tonnes of material needed for the project each year of its expected five years.

It proposes a sunset clause, if approved, of either June 30, 2025, or the end of the bypass's construction - whichever comes first.

Corbet’s Traveston quarry sits right on the doorstep of the bypass’ souther starting point. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
The group is not asking for any increase in the quarry's footprint or the total amount of material to be taken from the quarry over its lifespan.

Corbet's general manager Andrew Corbet said a successful tender would guarantee dozens of jobs for the region.

The $1 billion project was a one-time opportunity, he said, and in the face of the economic carnage wreaked by the pandemic "the more work we can get locally here … it's a no-brainer".

Map for the souther end of the bypass.
The quarry's location right on the bypass's southern doorstep would also minimise the number of trucks on regional roads, he said.

In its application the group said that although the Transport and Main Roads project may fall under an exemption, it wanted to maintain "transparency between council and the local community".

"Corbet Quarries are committed to providing this material within the conditions imposed on the existing quarry," the application said.

"It is hoped the local community will understand the value of … a locally owned and operated business, having the opportunity to contribute to a state infrastructure project."

