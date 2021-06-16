Cops yet to question border busting Covid-19 couple

Queensland Police are still investigating whether any laws were broken by the Victorian couple who drove through regional NSW while infected with Covid-19.

The Victorian couple who broke their state's lockdown is still yet to be questioned by Queensland Police.

The Tourism and Transport Forum estimates the fallout from their jaunt through regional parts of the state, alongside Victoria's lockdown, could cost NSW up to $150m in lost revenue.

Their trip through NSW began on June 1 at Narrandera and finished in Moree on June 4.

One Forbes pub visited by the 44-year-old woman and her husband is now facing losses of up to $60,000 due to the enforced Covid closure.

The pair visited the Homestead Motel in Dubbo.

Queensland police are investigating whether any laws were broken by the 44-year-old woman and her husband as they travelled between the states.

However, their investigation has stalled while the pair remains in isolation at the Sunshine Coast hospital.

More than 950 contacts of the infected Melbourne couple have been identified, with up to 402 of those considered close contacts.

Genome sequencing has shown the couple has the Kappa variant of Covid-19 which is slightly less infectious than the Delta variant, but still more infectious than previous variants seen across Australia.

Other border hoppers into Queensland have been slapped with fines for having false information on their border passes or not having border passes.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the pair may be liable for three fines in three separate states if they broke any rules.

His department, NSW Health, was accused by a local mayor of not providing enough testing kits to one council impacted by the two cases.

Moree Plains Shire ­Council Mayor Katrina Humphries said up to 200 people were turned away from getting a test because they ran out of kits at a pop-up testing site.

NSW Health denied people were turned away, but Ms Humphries called that statement "bulls**t".

Tourism and Transport Forum chief executive Margy Osmond estimated that tourism revenue could be cut by $150 million across the state as people chose to stay home.

