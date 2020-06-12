Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cops surround Cook statue at Aussie protest

by Lauren McMah,Sarah McPhee and Frank Chung
12th Jun 2020 9:40 PM

 

Officers surrounded a statue of Captain Cook at a protest in Sydney that had a last-minute location change due to a strong police turnout.  

The protest in Hyde Park was originally to be held at Sydney's Town Hall but organisers changed the location at the last minute after around 600 police officers surrounded the building. 

Footage shows a heavily police presence in the CBD as hundreds of protesters gathered to rally against black deaths in custody.

The rally went ahead despite being deemed unlawful by police as the necessary application hasn't been filed.

 

It was originally planned to be held at Sydney's Town Hall but protesters dispersed, with some heading to Hyde Park due to the heavy police presence.

At Hyde Park, officers surrounded a statue of Captain Cook as crowds built up.

Protesters chanted "Black lives matter" and "Not enough justice, too many coppers" while marching through the park during the peaceful action.

Protesters appeared to obey police directions to leave or be arrested

More Stories

black lives matter captain cook editors picks protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to help Gladstone man with rare, incurable disease

        premium_icon How to help Gladstone man with rare, incurable disease

        News AFTER almost dying in a car accident 13 years ago, a Gladstone resident is still paying the price with a medical bill worth more than $100,000.

        Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region

        premium_icon Weekend forecast: Wet weekend ahead for region

        News Beach plans may be dampened as the Gladstone region braces for showers.

        ‘Own up’: Gooreng Gooreng elder speaks about BLM movement

        premium_icon ‘Own up’: Gooreng Gooreng elder speaks about BLM movement

        Community “There’s good stories about the kids who have done well in Gladstone – there’s a...

        ‘Hardest hit’: What Australia Post changes mean for CQ

        premium_icon ‘Hardest hit’: What Australia Post changes mean for CQ

        News The federal opposition is warning proposed changes to regulations will...