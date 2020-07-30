Menu
Crime

Cops: Someone tried to torch body in bushland

by Eliza Barr and Mark Morri, St George Shire Standard
30th Jul 2020 2:18 PM
The body of a woman in her 30s has been discovered in bushland - with cops believing attempts had been made to set the body alight.

The body was found partially clothed at 5.15pm on Wednesday near Sandy Point Quarry off Heathcote Road, Menai.

The woman is yet to be formally identified, however, she is believed to be aged in her 30s.

The woman's body was found with head injuries and police are trying to determine whether she was killed at the scene or if she suffered the fatal injuries elsewhere and she was dumped near the quarry.

Police remain at the scene today, Picture: Eliza Barr
It is understood police believe injuries to the woman's body are consistent with a murder.

Early examinations from police also indicate attempts had been made to set the body alight.

A member of the public made the grim discovery on Wednesday evening.

Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene, which is continuing to be examined by specialist forensic police today.

At Thursday lunchtime officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad were combing bushland near the quarry entrance armed with neon flags.

Police have continued to search along the ground towards a popular local dirt bike track, which is blocked off from the quarry with police tape.

 

Officers at the scene. Picture: Eliza Barr
Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A press conference will be held later today.

