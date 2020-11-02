Cops seize 8kg of cocaine in border checkpoint bust

Police have seized 8kg of cocaine in a major drug bust at the Queensland-NSW border.

Two men have been caught allegedly trying to bring millions of dollars worth of cocaine into Queensland.

Police said officers stopped a car occupied by two men in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway at the QLD/NSW checkpoint about 3pm on October 30.

A search was conducted and 8kg of cocaine, as well as ecstasy and cannabis was found.

A 26-year-old Sippy Downs man has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possession of utensils.

The cocaine would be worth millions of dollars.

A 31-year-old New Beith man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on November 2.