Cops seize 1350 tins of baby formula

Police have seized 1350 tins of baby formula and other pharmaceutical items and charged two men with stealing it from stores to send overseas.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at a shopping centre carpark on Queen Street, near Harrow Road in Auburn in Sydney's west, about 11.45am on Thursday, as part of an investigation into an organised retail theft syndicate operating across Sydney.

Shortly after, police raided a home in Greystanes, also in Sydney's west.

There, officers seized 350 tins of baby formula, 42 bottles of vitamins and 47 tubs of menthol rub - all alleged to have been stolen.

The haul was so large officers rented a van so they could cart it away as evidence.

Officers uncovered a haul so large they were forced to rent a van in order to take it all away. Picture: AFP

Police then raided a storage facility on Parramatta Road in Homebush, where a 40-year-old man was arrested and a further 1000 tins of baby formula seized.

Vision from the arrest shows the 40-year-old man opening the storage locker for officers, revealing it is packed full with boxes.

The locker's contents also included 1000 bottles of vitamins, 300 tubs of paw paw cream and 100 electric toothbrushes, which police allege have also been stolen.

One detective uses a trolley to help load the boxes into the Hertz rental van as other officers carry the haul over box by box.

During a search warrant at Homebush, police found 1000 tins of baby formula as well as 1000 bottles of vitamins, 300 tubs of paw paw cream and 100 electric toothbrushes. Picture: AFP

Items seized during the two raids are believed to be worth about $100,000.

Police then raided an apartment on Gibbons Street in Auburn, where detectives seized clothing.

Both men were taken to Auburn police station, and the older man was charged with shoplifting.

Police will allege in court he facilitated the theft of the baby formula and other pharmaceutical items.

The 40-year-old man was charged with dealing with property proceeds of crime and receiving stolen property.

Police will allege in court he received the stolen goods before exporting them overseas.

Both men have been granted conditional bail and will appear at Burwood Local Court on November 12.

Police will allege in court the products were stolen from stores and were going to be sent overseas. Picture: AFP

Originally published as Cops seize 1350 tins of baby formula