Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS
News

Cops release images from fatal highway hit-and-run

Ali Kuchel
by
21st Dec 2019 11:05 AM

POLICE have released images of a car part that may be related to the fatal hit-and-run that killed Julie Thomsen las week.

The Gatton mum was killed when struck by a car on the Warrego Highway between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 14.

Investigators are seeking information to help identify the make and model of the vehicle that lost the pictured parts.

Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS

It is believed Julie, 36, was with another person, when they were walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may know the driver, to contact police to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who was on the Warrego Highway last Sunday night with dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen.
Car parts from the hit-and-run on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale that killed Gatton mum Julie Thomsen. QPS

More Stories

Show More
fatal hatton vale hit and run warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Lunch on the esplanade

        News Families and friends gathered at Millennium Esplanade today to enjoy the beautiful weather on offer. Did we capture you out and about?

        More to pigeon than meets the eye

        premium_icon More to pigeon than meets the eye

        News The bird is common in suburban areas and often overlooked, but its handsome...

        Audit uncovers big butt issue in Gladstone

        premium_icon Audit uncovers big butt issue in Gladstone

        News The second audit of the 27 Drain Buddies across Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone...

        Ways for boaties to stay safe on the water

        premium_icon Ways for boaties to stay safe on the water

        News Volunteer Marine Rescue share their tips for safe boating, including safety...