Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
Crime

Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
15th Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for indigenous activist Lex Patrick Wotton after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mr Wotton has been charged with four offences - contravening a direction of police, driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a learner/probationary/provisional licence, failing to comply with learning while the holder of a class C learner licence and failing to display L plates.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds
Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds

The matters were listed for mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on April 14.

Mr Wotton was front and centre of the notorious 2004 Palm Island riots, before he led the charge to secure a historic $30 million racial discrimination class action payout and apology from the Queensland Government.

hugh.suffell@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

court crime lex wooton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

        Premium Content Gladstone drink-driver and court avoider finally punished

        Crime The woman told police she had attended court on the wrong day.

        Second-hand stores slash prices for good cause

        Premium Content Second-hand stores slash prices for good cause

        Smarter Shopping Two Gladstone region second-hand stores are slashing prices by 50 per cent in a bid...

        Unsupervised learner driver caught out

        Premium Content Unsupervised learner driver caught out

        Crime The learner driver was driving with no plates and was unsupervised.

        Man, 60s, hospitalised after being pushed over by cattle

        Premium Content Man, 60s, hospitalised after being pushed over by cattle

        News A rescue chopper was called to the Boyne Valley.