Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
9th Feb 2021 10:52 AM
POLICE are investigating after fishermen found a submerged vehicle in the Ross River near the Loam Island boat ramp.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said officers were unable to access the car which was submerged about five meters underwater.

Fishermen spotted the vehicle, believed to be a white dual cab, overnight about 8pm after noticing its headlights underwater.

Water police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service swiftwater rescue crews attended the scene overnight but the car, which is about 30 meters from the bank, was out of reach.

Sr Sgt Matheson said police would know more when extra resources including divers were from Brisbane arrived in Townsville later this morning.

"Police from Brisbane will attempt to locate the vehicle and check if anyone is inside," Sr Sgt Matheson said.

It is not clear if the find is suspicious or if the vehicle is linked to any other crimes.

Police remain at the scene near the boat ramp guarding the vehicle.

Originally published as Cops guard submerged car as divers called in

