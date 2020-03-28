POLICE have reportedly ordered gym junkies off outdoor equipment on the Gold Coast after the city council shut it down to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Locals have taken to the council Facebook page to express their anger at people continuing to use outdoor playgrounds and gym equipment in Coast parks.

Outdoor gym equipment has been shut down on the Gold Coast, but people continue to use it, forcing police to intervene (file pic). Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The council banned the use of 600 playgrounds, 389 barbecues and almost 350 pieces of outdoor gym equipment last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic and is scrambling to install signage.

But many people are ignoring the ban at parks up and down the Coast, according to frustrated residents.

"The police removed people from the public gym at Burleigh this morning," one resident posted on the council Facebook page.

Another residents said: "I was at Paradise Point Park yesterday. The public playground was constantly being used. Without signage many will flaunt the rules."

People were even cutting tape off playground equipment so they could use it, one resident said.

The council said it was working to install signage across all parks and playgrounds.

"During this time, we ask that the community abides by these closures and where possible to stay home," a spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Cops forced to act as brazen gym junkies flout rules