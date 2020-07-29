Cops find child in Audi with 30g weed, ice

Police have charged four people between Friday and Monday for drug-related charges.

A GATTON pedestrian who drew police attention was the fourth person in a matter of days to be found with illegal drugs in the Lockyer Valley town.

Between Friday and Monday night, police pinned a number of drugs charges on individuals in Gatton after they executed search warrants at a house, on a car and in relation to a pedestrian.

Last night about 8pm, police noticed a person walking on Dennis Minson Dr, Gatton.

Gatton Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said police had questioned the 30-year-old man.

"He said he had been smoking drugs and was found with a small amount of cannabis on him," Snr Sgt Browne said.

The man was served a notice to appear in the magistrates court and will face a drug possession charge.

A day earlier, police stopped a "suspicious" Audi on Spencer Street, Gatton and found two people inside, one of whom was under 18, the other was a 46-year-old man.

Searching the car at 2.15pm, police found a clip seal bag containing about 30 grams of marijuana .5g ice and a pipe.

"The young person was dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act," Snr Sgt Browne said.

A man was charged with drug possession and possessing utensils and will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court.

A fourth offender was served a notice to appear in court after police executed a search warrant at her Railway Street home in Gatton.

Police searched the 35-year-old woman's home on Friday at 2.30pm and found 10g cannabis, clip seal bags and a set of scales in her bedside drawer.

She was charged with two drug offences and is expected to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on August 31.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.