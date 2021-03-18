Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Cops charge teen after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

child sex abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        Premium Content CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        News Cannabis medicines for epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and chronic pain.

        DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        News Dedicated gymnastic hall, refurbished gym and band room … count us in!

        How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        Premium Content How CQ tradies can earn thousands more

        News The new system breaks down barriers for tradies, security guards, architects and...

        LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        Premium Content LISTED: All CQ medical centres giving COVID vaccine

        News Doctors plea for people to stop flooding medical centres with calls to get...