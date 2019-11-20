Menu
Six people consumed methylated spirits allegedly bought on the black market in a remote community.
Crime

Six people caught drinking metho 'bought on black market'

20th Nov 2019 7:15 PM
SIX people have consumed methylated spirits allegedly bought on the black market in a remote Territory community in one day.

NT Police were called to eight incidents of the fluid being consumed in Wadeye on Tuesday, leading to calls from authorities for the public to be aware of the risks of drinking the substance.

According to NT Police, five people were taken into protective custody due to intoxication and one taken to a health clinic for medical treatment after consuming methylated spirits.

A spokesman said it had been indicated the spirit had been purchased and brought into the community to be sold for a profit.

Police urge NT retailers who sell methylated spirits to review their security to ensure it is not being used for human consumption.

Anyone caught drinking methylated spirits faces a maximum fine of $3140. The maximum fine for selling the spirit is $15,700, or 12 months in prison.

"Drinking methylated spirits is a significant health issue, and can lead to significant harm or death. Police urge people not to drink methylated spirits," the spokesman said.

black market drinking health metho methylated spirits

