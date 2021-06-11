Menu
Police unknowingly drove into a sinkhole. Picture: Merredin Police
News

Cops’ awkward sinkhole mistake

by Angie Raphael
11th Jun 2021 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM

A police car has ended up stuck in a sinkhole after officers mistakenly thought they were driving through a puddle on a highway.

Police in Merredin, in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region, shared the awkward error on social media on Friday.

“Last night was a hole lot of fun,” Merredin Police posted.

“We discovered first-hand the large sinkhole caused by a burst water pipe on Great Eastern Hwy.

“Thanks to Northam Towing for helping us out of this one!”

The sinkhole is about five metres by three metres.

No officers were injured and the vehicle was not damaged.

The town is expected to be without water on Friday while repairs are completed.

