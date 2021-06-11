A police car has ended up stuck in a sinkhole after officers mistakenly thought they were driving through a puddle on a highway.

Police in Merredin, in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region, shared the awkward error on social media on Friday.

“Last night was a hole lot of fun,” Merredin Police posted.

Last night was a hole lot of fun! We discovered first hand the large sinkhole caused by a burst water pipe on Great Eastern Hwy. it is expected town will be without water on Friday 11/6 for repairs to be completed. Thanks to Northam Towing for helping us out of this one! #fbpic.twitter.com/WY03hR6n5k — Merredin Police (@MerredinPol) June 10, 2021

“We discovered first-hand the large sinkhole caused by a burst water pipe on Great Eastern Hwy.

“Thanks to Northam Towing for helping us out of this one!”

The sinkhole is about five metres by three metres.

No officers were injured and the vehicle was not damaged.

The town is expected to be without water on Friday while repairs are completed.



Originally published as Cops’ awkward sinkhole mistake