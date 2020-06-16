Cope with the unexpected: Workshop to prepare businesses

THE coronavirus pandemic and Queensland's lockdown response has been one of the most extreme and persistent interruptions to the economy in living memory, but unforeseen circumstances are par for the course for business owners.

Gladstone operators will have the opportunity to improve the way they approach unexpected events with the launch of a fully funded Business Continuity Training Workshop for local businesses.

The in-person training will run over July 15-16 and Gladstone Engineer Alliance GM Chantale Lane said development of a detailed business continuity plan was the best way to prepare and cope with unexpected high-impact events.

"A key element of developing such plans is being able to recognise the risks your organisation faces," she said.

Ms Lane said she wanted to thank the Gladstone Area Water Board and council for supporting GEA in facilitating the opportunity for local businesses.

"Our alliance appreciates the ongoing support of council and Gladstone Area Water Board, which allows us to support members, and the wider Central Queensland industry supply chain, to continue to grow, diversify and prosper," she said.

Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow said it was more important than ever to support the local business community as it begins the process of economic recovery.

"GAWB is proud to partner with GEA and Gladstone Regional Council to provide this professional development opportunity to small to medium enterprises in the Gladstone region," he said.

GEA secured support for the workshops through Gladstone Regional Council's Rise Up fund.

Places are limited and those interested can contact GEA at projects1@gea.asn.au or visit gea.asn.au.

Expressions of interested should be returned by July 1.