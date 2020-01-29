Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Roberts' bid to get an appeal will be heard next month. He was convicted of murdering Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller.
Jason Roberts' bid to get an appeal will be heard next month. He was convicted of murdering Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller.
Crime

Cop killer appeal application goes ahead

29th Jan 2020 5:19 PM

Double cop killer Jason Roberts' bid to appeal his murder convictions will go ahead next month.

Roberts was jailed for life over the 1998 murders of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller in Melbourne but maintained his innocence.

His lawyer Peter Matthews said the application for leave to appeal was ready to go ahead on grounds from anti-corruption watchdog hearings into the killings.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission probed serious misconduct allegations against Victoria Police officers who investigated the case.

However, Mr Matthews said he was waiting to hear from Victoria Police whether disgraced criminal barrister Nicola Gobbo passed information on about Roberts to officers.

He was also seeking a "voluminous" forensic file about the killings because of potentially significant issues with the science relied on at the time of the trial.

But Justice Robert Osborn was eager to move the matter forward.

He said they did not wish to drag the matter on indefinitely and there could potentially be other applications.

"You're not precluded from further applications but you can't run a lame duck application and then have another go of it," the justice said.

The application for leave to appeal will be heard on February 10.

court crime jason roberts police killer senior constable rodney miller sergeant gary silk violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        premium_icon Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

        News The decision to use Christmas Island as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted further concerns for Bilo family.

        Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        premium_icon Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        News A SECLUDED “treehouse” with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the...

        New fishing comp hits region

        premium_icon New fishing comp hits region

        News THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook...

        Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        premium_icon Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        News Lynda Ninness celebrates the opening of our new school.