Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child in hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Child in hospital after reported snake bite

        News Paramedics were called yesterday afternoon.

        HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: $1m mansion promises ‘wow factor’

        Property A stunning Agnes Water home has hit the market promising ‘wow factor’ for a cool $1...

        UPDATE: Boy allegedly punched in the head near Coles

        Premium Content UPDATE: Boy allegedly punched in the head near Coles

        Breaking Update: Police say a young boy entered the Coles asking for help following the...

        Indie surf rockers join Agnes line-up

        Premium Content Indie surf rockers join Agnes line-up

        Music The Sunshine Coast band will make their debut on the main stage.