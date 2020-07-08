Menu
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Crime

Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

by Sarah Matthews
8th Jul 2020 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALICE Springs cop has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving.

Off-duty police officer Gregory Oberg, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with high range drink driving on April 25.

Oberg appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday, where his matter was adjourned until July 22 for a plea of mention.

He has been suspended from duty on pay while Professional Standards Command conduct an investigation into the incident.

