Cop ‘eye gouged’ as welfare check goes downhill fast

A MAN has been jailed over multiple assaults on police which included trying to eye gouge one officer and punching another in the head during a wild foot chase.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Yel Mayen, 28, was charged with three counts of serious assault on police, including two where he caused bodily harm, two counts of stealing, obstructing polices and possessing marijuana.

He entered please of guilty to all charges when he appeared in court via video link from jail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro tended photos of the injured police officers.

Sgt Molinaro said police were called to a Goodna home at 6pm on July 4, when Mayen became agitated and "shaped up" to fight.

One of the police officers drew his taser and fired when Mayen failed to comply, but the offender broke the wires and ran off.

The court heard a second taser was fired unsuccessfully, and Mayen punched one of the officers in the side of his head.

Mayen was then tasered by the other officer and fell to the ground, but as he was being restrained, he attempted to gouge out the officer's right eye with his fingers, Sgt Molinaro said.

The cop was left with scratches to his inner right eye socket.

In a separate incident, Sgt Molinaro said police were called to a house at Mitchelton about 3am following a complaint from neighbours about loud music.

Police arrived and directed those at the house to turn the music down, but the court heard somebody in the house responded by turning the music up louder.

The court herard police issued a noise abatement notice and confiscated the speaker, saying it could be collected in 96 hours.

Sgt Molinaro said Mayen pushed one of the officers as he was walking away.

He was handcuffed and taken to the watch house.

Sgt Molinaro said Mayen had six prior offences for assaulting or obstructing police, and others including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and a conviction and jail term for sexual assault.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the allegation that he was trying to gouge an eye should be treated with some "circumspection" as to his intent.

He said a report showed Mayen was using drugs and drinking alcohol to excess.

"He was not a well man at the time," Mr Fairclough said.

He said Mayen was born in Sudan and is an Australian citizen.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said police had a difficult job and the courts had to support them.

Mayen was sentenced to 15 months' jail for the two serious assaults on police, with lesser concurrent jail terms for other offences.

Time already spent in jail was taken into account and after serving five months he will receive parole on December 3.