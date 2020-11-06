Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
A police office has been dragged by a vehicle as multiple cars were rammed by two alleged offenders. One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman and baby.
Crime

Cop dragged and cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

by Greg Stolz
6th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been injured in a dramatic incident on the Gold Coast in which a vehicle with a woman and baby inside was hit by another car.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive, Chevron Island, and emergency services were on the scene.

Police said a number of cars were rammed by two offenders in a vehicle, which was caught in a traffic jam when officers arrived about 12.10pm.

The officer was believed to have suffered leg injuries after being dragged by a vehicle.

The pair fled on foot before being nabbed by members of the public and taken into custody about 12.30pm.

The woman and young baby were not believed to have been injured.

Originally published as Cop dragged, cars rammed in dramatic pursuit

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Australian-first technology rolls out at GPC

        Premium Content WATCH: Australian-first technology rolls out at GPC

        News GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has unveiled New Australian-first technology which would improve ship-loading operations.

        • 6th Nov 2020 12:15 PM
        The amazing features of new Gladstone Maritime Museum

        Premium Content The amazing features of new Gladstone Maritime Museum

        News The facility will shine a spotlight on the region’s rich maritime history.

        Person hospitalised after West Gladstone kitchen fire

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after West Gladstone kitchen fire

        Breaking Paramedics were called to a private address last night.

        Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 5.