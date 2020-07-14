Menu
A female police officer was hospitalised after she was allegedly punched and kneed by a man on a suburban street.
Crime

Cop covered in blood after alleged assault

by Sarah McPhee
14th Jul 2020 3:23 PM

Warning: Graphic content

Police have released photographs of a female officer who was allegedly punched in the head multiple times by a man on the NSW Central Coast.

Officers were called to Walu Ave in Halekulani about 5am on Tuesday to reports "an unknown male was yelling loudly", allegedly trying to enter homes and threatening residents.

After watching him enter his own home, they left the area with "nil issues", NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured officer. Picture: NSW Police
But they returned to the street two hours later when his alleged trespassing and threats continued.

Police said two officers were speaking with the 28-year-old man when he became aggressive and allegedly punched a 47-year-old female senior constable in the head multiple times.

He was restrained but allegedly lunged at her again.

Capsicum spray was used "unsuccessfully" on him and he allegedly punched and kneed the officer in the head.

Police today released images of the facial lacerations the senior constable received as a result of the alleged assault.

She was treated at the scene this morning and taken to Wyong Hospital for further treatment.

She is a senior constable. Picture: NSW Police
The man was charged at Wyong Police Station with six offences including assaulting a police officer in execution of duty causing actual bodily harm, resisting or hindering a police officer and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

He is also facing trespassing charges.

The 28-year-old was refused police bail and was due to face Wyong Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Cop covered in blood after alleged assault

Police were called to the street twice this morning. Picture: NSW Police
