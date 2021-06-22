Menu
A NSW Police officer facing sexual touching charges has pleaded not guilty and will defend the allegations at a hearing later this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Cop charged with sexual touching

by Steve Zemek
22nd Jun 2021 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:50 PM

A police officer charged with sexual touching offences has pleaded not guilty and will defend the allegations, a court has been told.

Jonathan Robert Willetts will face a hearing later this year after his matter was mentioned in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Willetts, 34, did not appear as his lawyers told the court he will plead not guilty.

The court was told that 17 prosecution witnesses will be called during a four-day hearing in December.

He was charged with seven counts of sexually touching another person without consent after an investigation by the NSW Police Professional Standards Command.

Police have alleged the offences occurred at North Sydney in December last year while Mr Willetts was off duty.

He was attached to the force’s specialist command, and NSW Police said his duty status was under review.

