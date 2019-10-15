Menu
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
Environment

Cop car wrecked in tram bingle

by Shannon Molloy
15th Oct 2019 3:40 PM

A POLICE vehicle has been wrecked after sideswiping a tram and smashing into a bollard in Melbourne this afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call nearby at about 12.35pm when the incident occurred at the corner of Flinders St and Spencer St in the CBD, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The circumstances are now being investigated.

Police say the officers weren't injured in the bingle and nor were any passengers on the tram.

 

The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9
Route 70 services were cancelled while diversions were in place for route 75, but both have since resumed as normal, Yarra Trams said in a statement.

Delays could be experienced into the afternoon.

