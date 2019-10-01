PHOTOS: Cooper’s sensational sixth at the nationals

BEYOND EXPECTATIONS: Cooper Maitland said all the hard work was well worth it and there's more coming.

GYMNASTICS: Cooper Maitland is yet another product from the Gladstone Gymnastic Club factory.

The talented 16-year-old Chanel College student finished individual sixth overall out of 110 level seven gymnasts at the National Clubs Championship on the Gold Coast.

In a points accumulation format across six apparatus, Maitland was stunned at what he had achieved.

"I was really happy how I went and just went out there to have fun," he said.

It's a competition in which judges look at gymasts' every move and if they falter, then their points suffer.

For Maitland, he said to maintain focus throughout was key.

"You have to be consistent and you have to hit every single routine and that was the best competition I have ever done," Maitland said.

The well-spoken teen was a part of the pommel horse team that finished third and he was fourth in that particular apparatus.

Maitland began gymnastics when he was four.

"I started at recreational classes and it just progressed from there," he said.

Maitland said he enjoys all of the six apparatus and described the sport as a "home away from home".

"The gymnastics club is a place I come to to forget about everything and I just focus on gymnastics," he said.

The commitment is probably equivalent to having a part-time job on top of a full-time one.

For Maitland, that would be school hours.

"I train about 20 hours a week including mornings before school and Sunday is my only rest day," he said.

"Training starts with a warm-up, then 30 minutes on each apparatus before finishing off with strength and conditioning."

Under the guidance of coach Yurii Odnoroh, Maitland is aiming to get to level nine in the next 12 months.

"He's coached me for the past few months and I've had Wesley Chirima as well but he left," Maitland said.

He described Odnoroh as tough but fair.

"He's pretty tough but good and he pushes us," Maitland said.

"Yurii was just as surprised as I was with my sixth place."

Maitland's attention will now turn to three separate events early next year.

"My next goal is to make the regionals and the state championship in Brisbane and then the nationals in Melbourne in May," he said.

Meanwhile there have been some outstanding perfor­mances at the respective state and regional championships currently being held in Brisbane.

There will be a comprehensive wrap of how they all went in The Observer early next week.