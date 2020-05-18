Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

SHOWERS: Chinchilla is excepting some rain this week. Photo by Danielle Butters

GET READY for some cooler and damper weather later in the week.

While the odd shower is forecast for the next couple of days, the Bureau of Meteorology's Alex Majchrowski said a weather system could bring rain with much cooler temperatures later in the week and weekend.

"We will have a northwest cloud band develop from midweek and that will deliver patchy showers from Thursday," Mr Majchrowski said.

"On Friday and into Saturday, Gladstone may be under the southern edge of that rain band and may get 5-10mm on each of those days."

Mr Majchrowski said the heavier and more consistent rain would fall north of Gladstone but he said there would be another noticeable difference.

"The temperatures will drop five degrees below average on Saturday and as much as 10 degrees inland because of the cloud band and southerly winds," he said.

Gladstone can expect some isolated showers in an onshore south-easterly flow today and tomorrow before the port city's weather will be influenced by some of the rain band from Thursday.

The official forecast for Gladstone for Friday and Saturday is for a shower or two but that could be upgraded to some rain periods.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and afternoon or evening thunderstorm - 25

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of a shower - 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of a shower - 26

THURSDAY: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers in afternoon and evening - 26

FRIDAY: Cloudy with 50 per cent chance of shower - 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy with 50 per cent chance of shower - 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of shower - 22

