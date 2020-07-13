Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

Cooler nights are set to see some parts of the region shiver.

Cooler nights are set to see some parts of the region shiver.

RESIDENTS across Central Queensland might want to grab an extra blanket this week as overnight temperatures deliver a significant chill to the region.

While mostly sunny conditions and warmer daytime temps were forecast for most parts, brisk winds and cooler nights are here to stay.

However, it seems that even the mild winter weather will not be enough to bring any much-needed rain over the course of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology’s meteorologist Rosa Hoff confirmed while temperatures were set to significantly cool off across the region this week, little to no rain was forecast.

“For inland areas, it will be a little be cooler today, with tomorrow being the cooler one for coastal parts,” she said.

Cold nights will unfortunately not bring much-needed wet weather to Central Queensland this week.

“In terms of how cold our nights will get, that’s where we’ll really be feeling it.”

The Beef Capital was expected to see its coolest day of the week over the next 36 hours, while the weekend will likely see a high of 26 degree and night-time temperatures almost double.

“Rockhampton itself is heading for a top of 22 tomorrow, with a minimum of six, while those daytime temps will pick up during the week, those night-time temps will take a little bit longer,” Ms Hoff said.

Inland areas surrounding Emerald, Blackwater and Clermont are expected to shiver through most of the week due to a cooler change which came as a result of Sunday evening’s trough.

Respective highs of around 22-23 degrees are also expected for most of the week as mostly sunny conditions offer a welcome reprieve to the chilly nights.

Further south, Springsure is expected to cop the brunt of the weather change as maximum temperatures reach only to the low-20s, while just three degrees is predicted overnight midweek.

Light frost is predicted for areas surrounding Springsure come Tuesday morning.

“In terms of rainfall, we’re going to have fairly clear skies this week. There’s a low down by New South Wales which is really pulling all of our weather away,” Ms Hoff said.

“So, it’s going to be sunny but cold nights and fairly clear skies.”

Coastal areas including Gladstone and Yeppoon will both experience similar conditions overnight, ranging from a milder 8-10 degrees across the week.

Yeppoon itself will see cooler daytime temperatures, however, hitting a high of only 22 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday; Gladstone reaching 24.

“Having some cold weather and a little bit of wind around can certainly lead to a bit of wind chill, though we’re expecting the most significant conditions in the state to be around the Southern Downs.”

Biloela will again experience temperatures around the mid-20s, while the weekend will likely increase to a pleasant high of around 26 degrees.