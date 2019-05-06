Cool burst hits region with temperatures to drop further

WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures are set to drop over the coming weeks as Winter approaches. Emily James took this photo at Boynedale at sunrise.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures are set to drop over the coming weeks as Winter approaches. Emily James took this photo at Boynedale at sunrise. Emily James

IT might be to time to pull out the fluffy robes and slippers with the bureau predicting a cool snap to hang around the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures to drop over the coming week as the season begins to transition into winter.

BoM Meteorologist Annabelle Ford said at the weekend the temperature was three degrees below average for this time in May, with lows of 13.2 degrees recorded.

"It is a bit cool at the moment, on Saturday we had a trough come through with a cold air mass behind it,” Ms Ford said.

"Although it will warm up a bit during the week, hitting those average temperatures, this weekend coming we will see another drop in temperature.”

Ms Ford said Friday would be the warmest, with minimum temperatures of 17 degrees and tops of 28.

But those temperatures will drop significantly on Sunday, with the minimum temperature predicted to drop to 10 degrees and a maximum of 25.

"With Winter on the way generally the temperatures will start to cool down, we are already in a Winter pattern with a cool burst every now and then,” Ms Ford said.

"The weather should stay pretty clear and sunny though - we have got a high pressure covering most of Queensland which is keeping everything clear.”