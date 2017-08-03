25°
News

Cooking up confidence

Julia Bartrim
| 3rd Aug 2017 4:42 PM
HIGH CLASS COOKING: Joanne Dunphy, Home Economics Coordinator says students will benefit from the new facility.
HIGH CLASS COOKING: Joanne Dunphy, Home Economics Coordinator says students will benefit from the new facility. Julia Bartrim

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STATE Member Glenn Butcher has officially opened Gladstone State High School's newest addition: a commercial grade kitchen.

The $1 million facility, built with funding from the State Government, was opened this morning.

It has steam combination ovens, which allow cooking at different temperatures on different levels; industrial mixers, for making pastry and bread; open work spaces; a cold room; a scullery and a coffee shop.

"The new...kitchen is a state-of-the-art facility built to industry standards that will prepare students for work in any hospitality enterprise,” Mr Butcher said

The students can attain a Certificate III in hospitality using the kitchen and do work experience in the coffee shop next door.

Home economics co-ordinator Joanne Dunphy has worked at GSHS for 11 years.

"We've wanted (the new kitchen) the whole time I've been here,” Ms Dunphy said.

"We've dreamt about a cold room, that's one of the first things I said (on hearing about the new kitchen) - can we have a cold room?”

Ms Dunphy said students working in the commercial grade kitchen would help their employment chances on leaving school.

"It's not just playing with food, it's accredited certificates,” she said.

"We get kids who are really social, they really grow in hospitality.

"They might be kids who can't concentrate for long periods of time; hospitality suits them because it's quite busy.”

The kitchen, which will be used mainly by senior classes, has been in use since April.

Junior classes will continue to use the older facilities downstairs.

"I can see us catering for community events as well as school events,” Ms Dunphy said.

Year 11 hospitality student Bonny Jones, who wants to be a waitress, said the commercial kitchen would help to give her access to the industry.

"It's really good, it's easy to access, we feel a lot more powerful (in the new kitchen),” she said.

So far she has prepared a dishes including sushi, wontons, sandwiches and cupcakes.

The kitchen was completed earlier this year, with work carried out during the school holidays.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone state high school hospitality students kitchen new facilities

Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

The Gladstone man demanded to know what the officer's badge details were, and refused to leave the police station.

Gladstone production drops, but revenue up for mining giant

RESULTS IN: Rio Tinto Yarwun had lower production in the first half of 2017 because of maintenance setbacks and wet weather.

Rio Tinto releases first half report.

Airport's Royal Flying Doctor Service facility takes off

The RFDS will have their own patient transfer facility at the Gladstone Airport.

Council commits $108,000 for new Flying Doctor facility

Big step towards town's 'saviour'

More caravans and RVs could be coming into the region thanks to a new plan.

More camping and accommodation to become available

Local Partners

Student art continues meaning of NAIDOC

Students at Gladstone West State School are seeing Aboriginal perspectives through creating Indigenous art.

Tannum Crabs raise funds, help local girl have a 'normal life'

CLASSIC GIFT: Shontae Denniss shows off her new "sit to stand” standing frame with Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan.

Tannum Crab Classic raises funds for families' medical equipment.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

Mieplace Niteclub to host city's first Manhunt Male Model Search.

New music festival to be launched at BAM

Members of the the Under The Trees music festival.

New music festival, Under the Trees, will be launched at BAM.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $320,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Price Reduced to Sell!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $250,000

This solid, low-set brick home situated in the ever-popular suburb of Kin Kora must be sold. The generous sized kitchen adjoins the dining room plus there is a...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Huge long-term housing development throws 18 new lots on market

A new brochure has been released advertising 18 new lots released within Beecher Estates.

Beecher Estates not far from finishing.

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’