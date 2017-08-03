Cooking up confidence

HIGH CLASS COOKING: Joanne Dunphy, Home Economics Coordinator says students will benefit from the new facility.

STATE Member Glenn Butcher has officially opened Gladstone State High School's newest addition: a commercial grade kitchen.

The $1 million facility, built with funding from the State Government, was opened this morning.

It has steam combination ovens, which allow cooking at different temperatures on different levels; industrial mixers, for making pastry and bread; open work spaces; a cold room; a scullery and a coffee shop.

"The new...kitchen is a state-of-the-art facility built to industry standards that will prepare students for work in any hospitality enterprise,” Mr Butcher said

The students can attain a Certificate III in hospitality using the kitchen and do work experience in the coffee shop next door.

Home economics co-ordinator Joanne Dunphy has worked at GSHS for 11 years.

"We've wanted (the new kitchen) the whole time I've been here,” Ms Dunphy said.

"We've dreamt about a cold room, that's one of the first things I said (on hearing about the new kitchen) - can we have a cold room?”

Ms Dunphy said students working in the commercial grade kitchen would help their employment chances on leaving school.

"It's not just playing with food, it's accredited certificates,” she said.

"We get kids who are really social, they really grow in hospitality.

"They might be kids who can't concentrate for long periods of time; hospitality suits them because it's quite busy.”

The kitchen, which will be used mainly by senior classes, has been in use since April.

Junior classes will continue to use the older facilities downstairs.

"I can see us catering for community events as well as school events,” Ms Dunphy said.

Year 11 hospitality student Bonny Jones, who wants to be a waitress, said the commercial kitchen would help to give her access to the industry.

"It's really good, it's easy to access, we feel a lot more powerful (in the new kitchen),” she said.

So far she has prepared a dishes including sushi, wontons, sandwiches and cupcakes.

The kitchen was completed earlier this year, with work carried out during the school holidays.