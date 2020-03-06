Menu
New United servo on Hanson Rd, Gladstone
Cookies, drive-thru pies and coffees: Gladstone’s new servo

Tegan Annett
6th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE residents are the first in Australia to enjoy the convenience of buying Pie Face's baked goods from a service station drive-through.

This week United Petroleum opened its second Gladstone store, on Hanson Rd next door to McDonald's.

Marketing general manager Jon Yarnall said the store featured the company's first drive-through Pie Face in Australia, with the option to buy other drinks and ice creams.

"We could see that Gladstone, its residents and the vehicles that pass through would see the benefit of a drive-through Pie Face store," Mr Yarnall said.

"Nowhere else in the country can you get a freshly baked pie, $1 coffee or flavoursome doughnut in a drive-through environment. This will be the first of many drive-throughs throughout the nation for Pie Face."

The store will also sell individual or mixed packs of freshly baked Mrs Fields cookies.

Mr Yarnall said the company had planned to bring a second service station to the region for a few years.

There were about 50 people hired throughout the construction process. The service station will offer 10 to 15 permanent jobs when at full capacity.

He said the new store offered many benefits to the region, including greater fuel price competition. The drive-through will open next week and on March 13 an official opening celebration will be held attended by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

