Convicted child sex offender’s ‘trivial’ breach

A CONVICTED child sex offender breached his suspended sentence when he failed to comply with his reporting conditions.

The man was 57 at the time of his original offending which involved two children who he offended against through touching, fellatio and digital anal penetration.

At the time he was sentenced to a four-year jail sentence, suspended after seven months.

The sentence was due to expire on April 2 next year.

Now 62, the man fronted the Gladstone District Court on Tuesday for breaching that sentence.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke told the court he failed to comply with his reporting conditions as a child sex offender by changing address and not reporting it.

Defence Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said the failure to comply was a “trivial” breach.

Judge Michael Burnett agreed it was a relatively minor breach.

He told the man the regime was there for a reason.

“The fact remains you are a reportable offender,” Judge Burnett said.

The man’s suspended sentence was extended by three months.

