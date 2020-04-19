Convicted armed robber faces court again from prison

A GLADSTONE man already serving time for an armed robbery has fronted court over a car theft.

Murray John Ezekiela pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court by video link on Friday to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and fail to properly dispose of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins told the court that in late April 2019 a resident who had parked at Stockland Shopping Centre found their car was missing.

On May 3 police went to an address in Clinton where they saw the victim’s vehicle in the garage and a pair of scissors were sticking out from the car ignition which appeared to have been used to start the car.

CCTV footage from Stockland showed Ezekiela and co-accused in the Stockland carpark at the time of the offence.

He was arrested that day in Clinton when police carried out a search warrant where they located a bumbag containing drugs and an uncapped syringe.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was already serving a five-year sentence for an armed robbery.

Ezekiela was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be served concurrently with his current imprisonment.