Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Convicted armed robber faces court again from prison

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man already serving time for an armed robbery has fronted court over a car theft.

Murray John Ezekiela pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court by video link on Friday to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and fail to properly dispose of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins told the court that in late April 2019 a resident who had parked at Stockland Shopping Centre found their car was missing.

On May 3 police went to an address in Clinton where they saw the victim’s vehicle in the garage and a pair of scissors were sticking out from the car ignition which appeared to have been used to start the car.

CCTV footage from Stockland showed Ezekiela and co-accused in the Stockland carpark at the time of the offence.

He was arrested that day in Clinton when police carried out a search warrant where they located a bumbag containing drugs and an uncapped syringe.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client was already serving a five-year sentence for an armed robbery.

Ezekiela was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be served concurrently with his current imprisonment.

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecourt gladstone court gladstonecourts gladstonecrime gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to hospital after a single-motorcycle crash in Callemondah last night.

        Drug case finally heard after two years

        premium_icon Drug case finally heard after two years

        Crime A magistrate referred to the case as “McCafferty’s buses” because it had been...

        Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        premium_icon Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Honeyeaters can be attracted to any garden with a bird bath.

        Port painting winner revealed

        premium_icon Port painting winner revealed

        Art & Theatre More than 60 people entered this year’s competition.