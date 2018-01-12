Conveyor catches fire at Gladstone Port terminal overnight

IT TOOK emergency services 30 minutes to extinguish a conveyor fire at Gladstone Ports Corporation's RG Tanna Coal Terminal this morning.

The "minor" fire occurred about 2.45am at one of the port's unloading conveyor machines.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the fire had a "very small" impact on the company's operations.

"No one was in the area working at the time," he said.

"We shut down immediately after for due diligence, but were back up in operation within two hours."

The Gladstone Port is investigating the incident.