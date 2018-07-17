Convention next month to challenge ideas about diet

GET HEALTHY: Paul Charalambous, founder of Gladstone's Salt Power Yoga, will be one of the guest speakers at Low Carb CQ, organised by Karen Soane (right).

GET HEALTHY: Paul Charalambous, founder of Gladstone's Salt Power Yoga, will be one of the guest speakers at Low Carb CQ, organised by Karen Soane (right). Julia Bartrim

KAREN Soane's interest in health was piqued five years ago when her father was diagnosed with type two diabetes.

"He was following what we are told is a healthy diet," she said. "I wanted to understand, given that, how (the diabetes) happened."

The Gladstone mother of two has arranged a special one-day health convention for Gladstone residents on August 5 titled "Low Carb CQ".

"I feel that Gladstone misses out on some of the opportunities larger cities have," she said.

"It was time we had something up this way and I thought I could probably make that happen."

Ms Soane has arranged guest speakers from Gladstone and from further afield including New Zealand.

Best-selling author of What the Fat?, Grant Schofield is professor of public health and director of the Human Potential Centre at Auckland University of Technology.

He said the focus of his talk would be on the importance of educating people about diet.

"What makes us well is what we eat and how much we move," he said.

"The modern medical system isn't set up to support this. It's a sickness system where billions are spent at the bottom of the health cliff.

"Food has recently been run by big (read industrial) food.

"These guys have changed what we eat, the way we look (newsflash: we are fatter than we used to be), how we feel, and how well we are when we are alive."

"They also influenced governments to set healthy nutrition guidelines which were high carb, low fat and that's been a disaster for health."

Prof Schofield said diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and many cancers had common roots in poor nutrition. Ms Soane said the event can cater for up to 80 people and will be held at Salt Power Yoga's studio.

A business showcase will be held in the carpark.

For tickets and information go to christineconau.com/events