Pay rise for 170+ workers as lengthy dispute officially ends

The Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined about 200 protesters outside the NRG Gladstone Power Station today.
Tegan Annett
by

WORKERS at Gladstone Power Station will receive a 2.5% pay rate increase as of Friday after the Fair Work Commission gave the final nod to new conditions at the site.

After almost a year of negotiations and several workers protests, the FWC approved the new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement that workers voted in favour of last month.

Acting general manager Nigel Warrington said the approval meant the 170-strong workforce would receive the 2.5% larger pay packet when the approval comes into effect on October 13.

Mr Warrington said the revised rates would also be received by 70 temporary Gladstone workers completing a major overhaul at the power station.

"We committed to providing extra work for as many local people (for the overhaul) as we could," he said.

NRG worker and Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union delegate Andrew Lockwood said the workforce retained "most of" their conditions, including redundancy and contractor clauses.

Gladstone Observer
